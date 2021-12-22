Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “na” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (down from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.37. 1,557,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,825. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.64. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.8999993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

