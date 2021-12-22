Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 459,476 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $3,132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $495,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $4,021,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $8,853,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

