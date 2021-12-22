Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) were down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

