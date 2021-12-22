Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 36500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

