Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. 44,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 30,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.07 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.