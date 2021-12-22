Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $18.85

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $19.59. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 9,732 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $930.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

