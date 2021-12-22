Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $18.85

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $19.59. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 9,732 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
The firm has a market cap of $930.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.