MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $4.70 on Top Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $3.59 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00009769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.47 or 0.08103690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,251.65 or 1.00222963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00073436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,037,817 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars.

