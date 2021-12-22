Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $351.52

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.52 ($4.64) and traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.73). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.62), with a volume of 2,024 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £50.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 334.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

