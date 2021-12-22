Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $230.82

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.82 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 234 ($3.09). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 234 ($3.09), with a volume of 16,546 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.82. The company has a market cap of £124.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

