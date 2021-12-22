MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Hits $0.0501

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $240,342.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.44 or 0.08097726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.10 or 0.99808593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

