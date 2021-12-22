Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.41

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.41 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 26949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93.
Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
