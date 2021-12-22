Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.41

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.41 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 26949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Makita had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

