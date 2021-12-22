Manna (MANNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $1,776.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manna has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,744.57 or 0.99764885 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,233,178 coins and its circulating supply is 661,255,002 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

