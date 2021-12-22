Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 39.79. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.