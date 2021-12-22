MarketPeak (PEAK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00210600 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

