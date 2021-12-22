Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Head to Head Survey

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

This table compares Marlin Business Services and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services 45.85% 19.46% 3.96% County Bancorp 27.50% 11.73% 1.28%

68.2% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Marlin Business Services pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marlin Business Services and County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $103.36 million 2.69 $340,000.00 $3.14 7.35 County Bancorp $69.72 million 3.08 $5.48 million $3.04 11.60

County Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marlin Business Services. Marlin Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marlin Business Services and County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.77, suggesting a potential downside of 9.88%. Given County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Risk and Volatility

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.