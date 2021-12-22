Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Marriott International worth $135,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 76.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average of $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

