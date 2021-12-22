Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,886 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.31% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $239,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $168.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.37. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.