Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

MLM opened at $430.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.76 and a 12 month high of $442.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

