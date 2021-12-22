Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,697 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SM opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.41%.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

