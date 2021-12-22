Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Heska by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Heska by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,564,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heska by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

