Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 11,272 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dorman Products by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after buying an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 18.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $86.22 and a one year high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

