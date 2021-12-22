Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 91,838 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Uniti Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 702,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Uniti Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

