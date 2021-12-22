Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $71.74.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

