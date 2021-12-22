Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% in the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $652,859. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

