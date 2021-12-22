Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVBF stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.