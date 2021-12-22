Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 16,692 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of CCOI opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 149.84 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.