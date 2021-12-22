Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.32 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.