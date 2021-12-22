Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.02 Million in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 756,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,704. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

