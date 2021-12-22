Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.03 Million in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWW opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

