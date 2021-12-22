Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.09 Million in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of AVA opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.