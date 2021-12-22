Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.10 Million in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $276,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $125,469.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.