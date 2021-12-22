Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.12 Million in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,205 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

