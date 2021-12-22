Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.22 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.