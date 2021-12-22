Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.29 Million in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,606 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

