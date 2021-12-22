Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.36 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $231.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.57. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

