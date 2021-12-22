Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 265.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $137,424.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,799 shares of company stock worth $2,184,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

