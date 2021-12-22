Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

