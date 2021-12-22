Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.