Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $26,999,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $3,580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 670.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

