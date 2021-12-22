Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 34.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

