Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $88,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

