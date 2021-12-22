Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Shutterstock by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $380,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Shutterstock by 4.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,182 shares of company stock worth $23,223,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

