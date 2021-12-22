Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.94.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,977 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,214 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

