Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,498,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 432,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 475,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 270,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

