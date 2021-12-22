Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 15,340 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

