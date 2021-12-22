Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 30,563 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

