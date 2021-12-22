Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.05 Million Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

