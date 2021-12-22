Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.08 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

