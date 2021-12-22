Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.33 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

LCII stock opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.95. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $122.99 and a 1-year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

