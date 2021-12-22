Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.37 Million Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,277 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in 3D Systems by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $590,632. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

